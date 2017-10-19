WWII bomber flight in Raymond

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, you can head to the John Bell Williams Airport and tour a World War II Bomber.

WJTV 12 got the chance to tour a B-17 on Thursday.

Ground tours are $10. Veterans and active military members can tour the aircraft on the ground for free.

The flight experience is $435 for EAA members and $475 for nonmembers.

The flights and tours are happening from October 20 through October 22.

Get more information on the times of the tour by calling 1-800-359-6217 or online.