Camp Shelby to Host Special Olympics Mississippi for 36th Time

CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI– Athletes from all over Mississippi are making their way down to Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg this weekend for Special Olympics Mississippi’s Fall 2017 games.

Kisha Morgan, who will be playing softball and is the 2018 Special Olympics North America Health Messenger, is excited for the games to start and see her friends.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my friends mostly, hanging out with friends, being with the team and making sure we do good,” said Morgan.

Mary Wimms has a son participating in the games and is also a board member and a volunteer. She says she arrived on Wednesday and has been helping set everything up so this weekend will go smoothly.

“Today is going to be check in, and we’ll have opening ceremonies tonight,” said Wimms. “Tomorrow will be an all day competition. And then tomorrow night we’ll end it with closing ceremonies and a dance.”

Tonight’s opening ceremonies will mark the 36th year that Special Olympics Mississippi will be hosted at Camp Shelby.

Sam Wells is the Marketing and Development Director for Special Olympics Mississippi. He says that unified softball is one of the ways they are able to teach Inclusiveness during the games.

“You kind of alternate if you’re playing softball,” said Wells. “You’ll have an athlete at first base and then a traditional athlete at second base and so on and so forth. So, it’s just a way to show them that the Special Olympics are a movement for inclusion and that’s just what we want to show them, that we’re including them in sports, we’re including everybody in everything.”