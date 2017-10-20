Deadly Warren County stabbing

By Published:

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Warren County deputies are investigating a deadly stabbing.

Sheriff Martin Pace said the victim was stabbed in the chest.

His office received the call around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities said the 29-year-old man was taken away from the scene in a private vehicle. First responders met the private vehicle in the parking lot of business on Halls Ferry Road.

Sheriff Pace said the paramedics were not able to revive him. The coroner’s office pronounced the victim dead.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name. They are questioning others about the stabbing.

