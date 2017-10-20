Former NBA star Justin Reed passes away

By Published:

Mississippi (WJTV) — Former NBA and Ole Miss basketball star Justin Reed passed away on Friday morning.

The 35-year-old died from complications of angiosarcoma, which is a form of cancer.

According to a press release, Reed was surrounded by his family and loved ones.

His family is asking that their privacy be respected during this time. We’re told funeral arrangements will be handled by Jackson Memorial Funeral Services.

Reed was an alum of Provine High School in Jackson. He played for the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves during his NBA career.

