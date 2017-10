JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Jones Avenue.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said one person was shot in the hand and leg. The injuries are non-life threatening.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Officers said a someone in a blue vehicle came by and words were exchanged between the driver and the victim; Authorities said then the victim was shot.

Officers are investigating.

JPD – One person shot in the hand and leg at the intersection of Cleveland and jones Ave. suspect info limited @WJTV working to get details pic.twitter.com/wEqOWjFnx2 — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) October 20, 2017