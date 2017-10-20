Man stabbed in the hand; Girlfriend detained for questioning

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A couple’s dispute on Marcus L. Butler Drive is being investigated by police after a man was stabbed.
Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes said they went to the home just before 2:30 p.m.
When they arrived on the scene, a man had been stabbed in his hand.
Police said they learned that there was an altercation between the victim and his girlfriend.
He was taken to the hospital; Officers detained the girlfriend for questioning.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.