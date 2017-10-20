Movie premiere held for ‘Same Kind of Different as Me’

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — The red carpet was rolled out for the premiere of the “Same Kind of Different as Me” in Madison.

The film stars Renee Zellweger.

The event was held at the Malco Grandview Theatre.

In the film, Zellweger plays the wife of an international art dealer who befriends a dangerous homeless man to save their marriage.

She spoke with us about filming in Jackson and why she wanted to be a part of the production.

“When we get to Jackson, we’re not just going to build sets and tear them down and leave, but we’re actually going to find a mission that is under servingthe community of Jackson. We’re going to refurbish that with the budget money and some contributions that we received from folks around the country.”

Local movie producer Stephen Johnston produced the film which also stars Olivia Holt, Greg Kinnear, and Djimon Hounsou.