PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Drivers traveling from Brandon, Flowood, and Pearl will now have an easier commute between the Rankin County cities.

Phase Two of the East Metro Corridor is now complete.

The mayors of each city along with other leaders held a ribbon cutting Friday morning on Old Brandon Road at Metroplex Boulevard.

The new corridor connects Flowood to Pearl. It may also help the traffic flow going to and from Brandon.

Officials said the next phase would connect the road to Interstate 20.