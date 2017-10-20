Remembering Jackson’s fallen firefighters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Fire Department held a memorial service Friday to honor their fallen firefighters.

The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. at the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership.

“in this profession, we are in, when you come in, in the morning time you truly don’t know if you will make it home in the evening time,” said Fire Chief R.D. Simpson. “So for those that did not make it we want to make sure we never forget the fact that we honor their ultimate sacrifice and those family members they are our family members for the rest of their life and our life.”