Shape Up at the Capitol

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — State employees are promoting healthy lifestyles at the Capitol Friday.

Organizers held the “Shape up at the Capitol” event at 11 a.m.

The got the chance to donate blood, dance, and walk around the Capitol.

Flu shots were offered and HbA1c – diabetic screenings were performed as well.

“The annual ‘Shape up at the Capitol’ event is an excellent opportunity for our capitol staff and state agency employees to focus on a more healthy lifestyle of diet and exercise and having a good time doing it,” Senate President Pro Tempore Terry C. Burton said. “The need to improve health statistics in Mississippi cannot be overstated and the “Shape Up” event gives us the opportunity to lead by example.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s