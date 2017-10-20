JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — State employees are promoting healthy lifestyles at the Capitol Friday.

Organizers held the “Shape up at the Capitol” event at 11 a.m.

The got the chance to donate blood, dance, and walk around the Capitol.

Flu shots were offered and HbA1c – diabetic screenings were performed as well.

“The annual ‘Shape up at the Capitol’ event is an excellent opportunity for our capitol staff and state agency employees to focus on a more healthy lifestyle of diet and exercise and having a good time doing it,” Senate President Pro Tempore Terry C. Burton said. “The need to improve health statistics in Mississippi cannot be overstated and the “Shape Up” event gives us the opportunity to lead by example.”