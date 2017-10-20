‘To-Go Cup’ ordinance in Clinton’s Olde Towne

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Olde Towne district in Clinton has passed the “To-Go Cup” ordinance.

Clinton joins more than twenty other cities eligible to create Leisure and Recreation Districts.

In these districts, adults of the legal drinking age s are allowed to have alcoholic beverages, beer or light wine outside.

Restaurants that participate must post a map of the District boundaries in their establishments, making it easier for pedestrians to determine where they can walk and enjoy their beverage.

The new ordinance does not restrict open containers to special events but allows diners at Olde Towne restaurants to partake of an alcoholic beverage while also strolling the district.

Beverages must also be in a paper or plastic cup, no greater than sixteen ounces. Once a person exits the establishment, they cannot re-enter.

The Ordinance took effect Thursday, October 19th.

