Bulldogs dominate Kentucky 45-7

By: Tyler Greever Published:

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Coming into Saturday, Mississippi State’s 2017 games had been decided by an average of 34.5 points while Kentucky’s had been decided by an average of 6.5 points.

The blowouts kept coming for the Bulldogs and this one was in their favor, as they dominated Kentucky for a 45-7 win. Nick Fitzgerald totaled 270 yards with three touchdowns while the defense got two interceptions.

Click the video above for highlights and to hear from Dan Mullen how impressed he was with his team’s performance.

