JPD investigating Friday night stabbing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred shortly after 9 Friday night in the 1000 block of E. Westhaven Dr.

Officers arrived at a residence there and found a 48-year-old male suffering from multiple stab wounds.

From the limited information Officers were able to gather, the victim picked up two unknown black males from a secondary location and brought them to his residence.

Sometime later, the two attempted to rob the victim. An altercation ensued and the victim suffered a stab wound to the chest and to the arm.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and his condition is still unknown at this time.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot. Their descriptions and identities are also unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police. This investigation is ongoing.