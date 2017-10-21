NAACP officially names Derrick Johnson as its 19th President and CEO

By Published:
Derrick Johnson
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, Derrick Johnson speaks at a National Press Club (NPC) in Washington. The NAACP has decided to hire its interim leader, Derrick Johnson, as its 19th president and CEO. The board of directors of the nation's oldest civil rights organization made the decision on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) – The NAACP has decided to hire its interim leader, Derrick Johnson, as its 19th president and CEO.
 
The board of directors of the nation’s oldest civil rights organization made the decision on Saturday.
 
In an interview with The Associated Press, Johnson said the NAACP will be much more politically active in the coming years.
 
He has served as interim leader since earlier this year after the NAACP parted ways with its last president, Cornell Brooks.
 
Johnson previously served as vice chairman of the NAACP board of directors as well as state president for the Mississippi State Conference of the NAACP.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s