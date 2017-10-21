One person dead and another in the hospital after being struck by a drunk driver

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Hattiesburg Police responded to the intersection of Highway 49 and I-59 just before 2 AM on Saturday in reference to an accident.

When officers arrived on scene they found the driver of a car had ran into two pedestrians.

We’re told the driver, Justin Williamson was driving a black Ford Expedition when he struck a man and woman.

Both of the victims were transported to Forrest General Hospital, where the male victim died. The woman is in critical condition.

Williamson is charged with DUI negligence of driver resulting in death.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

 

