USM rallies for 34-27 double overtime win over Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, La. (WJTV) – Once Southern Miss went down by 11 with 4:08 to go, a win seemed nearly impossible.

But the Golden Eagles overcame that deficit to stun Louisiana Tech, beating their conference foe 34-27 in double overtime.

Wow. Southern Miss. beats Louisiana Tech 34-27 in a double OT thriller. pic.twitter.com/pp3j2MBhXi — Jordan Crump (@JordanReports12) October 22, 2017

After Parker Shaunfield hit a 49-yard field goal to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to eight, USM recovered an onside kick. With 31 seconds left, Keon Howard found Korey Robertson for a 22-yard touchdown and then Jay’Shawn Washington on the two-point conversion to tie things up. A Tech 64-yard field goal attempt at the buzzer was no good, and to overtime they went.

The teams traded interceptions to start extra time. Then Howard found Robertson again for a go-ahead score. Robertson finished with nine catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Louisiana Tech couldn’t respond and the Golden Eagles wrapped up an epic victory.

We will have full highlights, plus a report from this game tomorrow night on The Sports Zone at 10:20.