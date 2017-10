HINDS CO, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency officials are on scene of a wreck on the Natchez Trace around mile marker 72.

Officials say there are reports of entrapment.

We’re told the wreck involves a motorhome and a car.

The entrance to Natchez Trace from 49 North is temporarily blocked.

WJTV has a crew headed to the scene.

We will continue to keep you updated on the latest details.