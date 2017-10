KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJTV) – Knoxville police and first responders responded to a train derailment around 10 Saturday night.

It happened at Inskip and Morton.

Officials tweeted out these pictures of the train derailment that pushed more than 50 cars off of the tracks.

Courtesy: Knoxville Police Courtesy: Knoxville Police

We’re told at least two buildings were damaged as well.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured.