Mugshots Grill & Bar in Tupelo will no longer air NFL games

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Mugshots Grill & Bar in Tupelo says they will no longer air NFL games at their restaurant.

The restaurant released a statement on Facebook over the weekend saying “Mugshots Tupelo will no longer air NFL games or related broadcasts due to the disrespect shown toward our great nation and the men and woman that have sacrificed so much to defend and protect it.”

The statement is signed by management.

This comes after several NFL players decided to kneel during the national anthem.

On Sunday, Mugshots Grill & Bar in Ridgeland wrote on Facebook inviting people to come cheer on their favorite NFL team.

There’s no word on what other Mugshots restaurants will decide to do.