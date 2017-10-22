Rebel QB Shea Patterson out for season with knee injury

By: Tyler Greever Published:

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – For the second straight season, Ole Miss has lost its starting quarterback to a knee injury.

Sophomore Shea Patterson tore his PCL in his right knee against LSU and will now miss the remainder of the season. An Ole Miss athletics spokesman confirmed the news on Sunday.

Patterson was examined in the medical tent during that game against the Tigers before going to the locker room in the second quarter. He came back in to play the rest of the game with a brace. An MRI after the loss revealed the torn PCL.

Patterson ranks 12th in the country in passing yards with 2,259. That mark leads the SEC. He’s also thrown 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Rebel backup Jordan Ta’amu did get some action against the Tigers while Patterson was out. He completed seven of his eight pass attempts for 78 yards and led a 66-yard touchdown drive late.

