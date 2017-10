LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) — Laurel Police arrested a man in connection with a weekend shooting that left one person injured.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Travis Lamont Lindsey.

The incident happened on North 2nd Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said the suspect fired several shots and left the scene in a gray or silver vehicle.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital.