1 wanted, 1 in custody for America’s Best Inn stabbing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police arrested one person in connection with a stabbing. Officers need your help locating the second suspect.

Police charged 38-year-old Edith Michelle Combs with one count of aggravated assault and one count of armed robbery.

JPD said they are looking for 47-year-old Reginald Fondren. He is wanted for his involvement in this crime, police said.

Officers were called to America’s Best on Thursday around 6:30 a.m. to respond to the stabbing.

Police said the investigation revealed that there were three people inside of a room at the motel. The victim was stabbed after two of the men got into a fight, according to JPD.

Anyone who sees Fondren, contact JPD.