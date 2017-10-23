74-year-old woman assaulted during robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A 74-year-old woman is assaulted during a robbery at her home.

Jackson Police Department said the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Cedarhurst Drive.

Officers said two men armed with guns came to her residence and demanded her purse.

Authorities said the robbers assaulted the victim with what appeared to be the stock of a shotgun. They also allegedly dragged her down a set of stairs.

JPD said the robbers left the scene with her purse along with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police believe they were in a dark colored late model Chevy Malibu with dark tinted windows.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later released. She had several injuries on her head and body, police said.

She’s expected to recover. The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in solving this crime.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355- TIPS (8477). An award is available for information through Crime Stoppers