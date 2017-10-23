Aspen Dental to offer free dental care to veterans

By Published:

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — Aspen Dental said they will offer free dental care to veterans today.

We’re told they will have a 42-foot-long dental office outside the Mississippi State Capitol. Aspen Dental said their stop in Jackson is part of a 30 stop cross-country tour. They said dentists and their teams from area Aspen Dental practices will volunteer their services at the event.

According to Aspen Dental, all appointments must be scheduled in advance. We’re told veterans can call (202) 263-2588 to make an appointment.

 

 

 

The mobile office will be outside the State Capitol from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. today.

 

