STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State’s only two losses this season came on the road and in each of them, the team got itself into a hole early.

Against Georgia, MSU was down 14-0 in the first quarter. Then a week later against Auburn, the Bulldogs trailed by 18 early in the second quarter.

Click the video above to hear from Nick Fitzgerald on what helped cause those early struggles and Dan Mullen on how his team’s focus needs to be better following wins.