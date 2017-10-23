Burglars caught on camera breaking into storage unit on Highway 80

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department needs help identifying two people wanted for burglary.

Surveillance video captured the burglars on camera in the act.

The incidents happened at the Highway 80 Mini Storage between October 13 and October 16.

Officers said they believe the men are in an early model white Ford Econoline, work type van that has the license plate 035QBZ. The state of registration is unknown.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has information about these crimes is asked to contact Police or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

