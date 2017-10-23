Diabetes supply cost puts strain on patients and companies

By Published:

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — Experts say increasing diabetes supply cost is putting a strain on patients and companies.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, in 2015, 14% of adults in the state live with diabetes.

Irena McClain with the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi says the cost of supplies is too high.

“You look at the insulin that you use to get a discounted price, now it’s running upwards of $300 a vial,” said McClain.

Christy Simmons pays out of pocket for her son’s medicine.

“I just wish the cost wasn’t so high,” said Simmons.

John Oliver with Oliver Diabetes Supply store says the changes to Medicaid have drastically put a strain on his business.

He says he isn’t getting reimbursed enough to stay afloat. He is hoping lawmakers in Washington will come up with a resolution.

