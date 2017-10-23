Domestic dispute at Pizza Hut in Gluckstadt leaves manager stabbed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The manager of the Pizza Hut in Gluckstadt is stabbed during a domestic dispute.

Authorities said 19-year-old Denarron Louis Boulden is charged in connection with the crime.

The argument happened during a custody exchange Sunday evening.

Authorities said the child’s father along with his brother showed up to the Pizza Hut for the exchange.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a physical altercation led to a stabbing outside of the restaurant.

The victim is the boyfriend of the child’s mother, deputies said.

Boulden, who is the child’s uncle, was taken into custody. The victim is expected to recover.