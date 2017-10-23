Pearl, MISS. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant declared October 23rd through 27th as Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi.

The National Weather Service said the state has been hit by more than 750 tornadoes in the months of November through February since 1950.

We’re told the NWS will issue a statewide test tornado warning on NOAA weather radios at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25th. They encourage schools, government agencies and businesses to participate in the tornado drill.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the NWS will focus on different types of severe weather each day of the week online.

Here is the outline:

Monday, Oct. 23: Alerts and Warnings. There are numerous ways to receive weather alerts from your cellphones to weather radios to mass notification systems.

Tuesday, Oct 24: Severe Thunderstorms. Lightning, large hail and damaging winds from severe storms are just as dangerous as tornadoes.

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Tornado Safety. A statewide tornado drill will be conducted at 9:15 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26: Flooding and Flash Flooding. Flooding is the number one cause of weather-related deaths behind heat. Remember… Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Thursday, Oct. 27: Winter Weather. Surprisingly, these winter events can affect the Magnolia State before winter officially begins in late December.