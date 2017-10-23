MBI issues Silver Alert for missing 41-year-old man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 41-year-old man.
MBI said they are looking for Timothy Lewis. He was last seen October 18 around 6 p.m. walking in the 900 block of Lakeland Drive.
Lewis is 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is about six feet tall.
Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lewis contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.