MBI issues Silver Alert for missing 41-year-old man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 41-year-old man.

MBI said they are looking for Timothy Lewis. He was last seen October 18 around 6 p.m. walking in the 900 block of Lakeland Drive.

Lewis is 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is about six feet tall.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lewis contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Missing Person: Timothy Lewis-41, 6’0, 180 lbs. last seen on October 18 near the 900 block of Lakeland Dr. Medical cond./impaired judgement pic.twitter.com/g1zghIeZvF — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 23, 2017