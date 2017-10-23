Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2018

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Five coaches and a boxing great make up the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

Billy Brewer, Anna Jackson, Mike Jones, Archie Moore, Lafayette Stribling and Joe Walker, Jr. will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 28, 2018.

Brewer made an impact for Ole Miss as a player and a coach. The Columbus native was an All-SEC defensive back for the Rebels, while also playing other positions from 1957-1960. After a professional football career with the Washington Redskins and British Columbia Lions, he got into coaching. As a college coach, he came back to his alma mater in 1983, tallying up a 67-56-3 record while being awarded SEC Coach of the Year four times over 11 seasons.

Jackson was a dominant high school coaching force. As the head of Murrah girls basketball, she won nine 5A state championships, including two separate three-peats. Her career record is 692-167. She was a McDonald’s All-America Coach in 2004-2005.

Jones is the current athletic director at Mississippi College, but he had plenty of success on the court with the Choctaws. He made three Division III Sweet 16’s and won four American Southwest Conference Championships. He also spent four years at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, where he is a Hall of Fame member as well.

Moore is the longest reigning World Light Heavyweight Champion in boxing history. Climbing the boxing ranks as ‘The Mongoose,” Moore is the only athlete to fight two boxing legends: Rocky Marciano and Muhammad Ali.

Stribling has made statements not only with his colorful attire, but on-court success. He never had a losing season as a boys high school basketball coach, winning one state title with the South Leake High School boys and two with the girls. The Mississippi Valley State men won four SWAC championships under Stribling and made the NCAA Tournament three times. Stribling also coached at Tougaloo, where his teams appeared in the NAIA National Tournament five times.

Walker, Jr. made his biggest mark on the track. He coached collegiately at Mississippi College and Ole Miss, winning three Gulf South Conference titles with the Choctaws and leading the Rebels to 11 top 20 finishes. He also coached three-time Olympian Brittney Reese.