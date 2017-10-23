New West Nile Virus case reported in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health reports one new human case of West Nile virus.

The new case was reported in Hinds County. This brings the state’s total to 61 for 2017.

So far this year cases have been reported in Bolivar, Calhoun (2), Clarke, Clay, Covington, DeSoto (2), Forrest (5), Hinds (15), Humphreys (2), Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee (3), Leflore, Lincoln (2), Lowndes (2), Madison (4), Monroe (2), Noxubee, Perry, Rankin (7), Scott (2), Sunflower, Wilkinson, and Yazoo counties. Two deaths have been reported, in Forrest and Humphreys counties.

Peak WNV season in Mississippi is July through September, although cases can occur at any time of the year.

Below are some tips everyone can take protection against mosquito-borne illnesses:

Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.