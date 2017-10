OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – With Shea Patterson out for the season, the Ole Miss offense is now in the hands of a freshman.

Jordan Ta’amu saw some action in the 40-24 loss to LSU. He went completed seven of 11 pass attempts for 78 yards while adding 20 rushing yards.

Click the video above to hear from Matt Luke on what he’s been looking for in Ta’amu’s development as well as how his teammates will have to step up to help him.