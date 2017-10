JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Smith Park in Downtown Jackson will soon receive a facelift.

The Department of Archives and History tells WJTV 12 that the board met Friday and approved a notice of intent from the City of Jackson.

The concrete waterway that runs through the park will be filled. Officials said it used to have flowing water running through it. Crews will take humps of dirt and use it to fill in the concrete area.

They said the historic pavilion and markers would be protected.