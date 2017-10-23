Ridgeland receives $25K check from State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant

Related Coverage Vote for Ridgeland PD to help them win $25K grant

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The Ridgeland Police Department received check for $25,000 from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant.

The department landed in the top 40 causes nationwide based on votes in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist voting contest for its Kids Closet project.

Grant funds will be used to help students in need with school supplies, clothing and meals outside of school hours at all four of the Ridgeland public schools in Madison County Schools.

They also plan on stocking the closets at Ann Smith Elementary, Olde Towne Middle School and Ridgeland High School based on the model set at Highland Elementary with supplies.

The check was presented Monday at Highland Elementary.