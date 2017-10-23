Silver Alert issued for missing Blue Springs man

Blue Springs, MISS. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old man.

Investigators said Douglas Randy Panell of Blue Springs was last seen on County Road 265 on Sunday afternoon. We’re told he was driving a 2017 Nissan Frontier four-wheel drive pick-up truck.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

We’re told he is six feet, one inch tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, call the Union County Sheriff’s Department at 662-534-1941.