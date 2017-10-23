Student born with developmental disorder voted on Madison Central’s homecoming court

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — It was a special night for dozens of Madison Central High School students as they lined the field for homecoming court.

One student is stealing the spotlight with his infectious smile.

15-year-old Graham Quarles was born with Williams Syndrome, a genetic condition that can cause developmental delays, learning disabilities and cardiovascular disease.

But that’s not why everyone knows him.

Graham was voted on the Homecoming Court because of his ability to make high school a place where everyone is accepted.

He says Madison Central is like a family.

“We’re definitely a family,” he said. “We love each and every single person like you would at home. It’s crazy that the teachers the students and the school that everything else supports a group of kind, loving kids and to all of my past teachers thank you for supporting me.”

His parents said they’re thankful for everyone at Madison Central High.