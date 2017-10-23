Teacher assistant fired after being arrested for gratification of lust, officials say

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — A Clinton teacher assistant is arrested for gratification of lust in Flowood.

According to Flowood Police Chief Richie McCluskey, 47-year-old Thomas Christopher Cleveland was taken into custody.

Police said the incident happened October 15 at a Flowood restaurant. McCluskey said Cleveland allegedly approached a young girl, making threatening statements and touching her inappropriately.

The chief said during their investigation, they learned that Cleveland was a teacher assistant for Clinton Public Schools.

Officers are trying to determine how far the nature of the crime extends.

Below is a statement from the school district about the investigation:

Flowood police recently arrested a Clinton Park Elementary School teacher assistant on charges of gratification of lust in a case originating in Flowood. This employee was immediately terminated when we were notified of his arrest. The Clinton Public School District is cooperating with law enforcement in this ongoing investigation.

If convicted Cleveland faces 15 years in jail, police said. The investigation is ongoing.