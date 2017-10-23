Tunica woman pleads guilty, sentenced for 2nd-degree murder charge

TUNICA, Miss. (WJTV) — A Tunica woman is sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to murdering her neighbor.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 59-year-old Gloria Jean Logan pleaded guilty Friday to the stabbing death of her neighbor, Rosemary Brown.

Hood said she was initially charged with first-degree murder. However, authorities said she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder.

Coahoma County Circuit Court Judge Charles Webster sentenced Logan to 30 years in prison, with 25 years to serve, five years suspended, and five years post-release supervision. She must also pay $350 in court costs and complete mandatory mental evaluation and treatment.

Authorities arrested Logan in May 2013 after a resident at Clayton Henderson Meadows Apartments found a trail of blood between Logan’s apartment and the victim’s apartment next door.

Deputies found Brown’s body inside her apartment with 19 stab wounds. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

“This woman is finally where she needs to be for committing such a heinous act,” said Attorney General Hood. “Our office is tasked with keeping Mississippians safe, and we often do that through a good working relationship with other agencies such as Tunica County.”

A Tunica County grand jury indicted Logan that August.