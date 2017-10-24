1 dead after Plum Street shooting in Grenada

By Published:

GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) — A man died in a Grenada shooting over the weekend. Officers are still searching for his killer.

Police said someone shot  20-year-old Montez Ammus several times early Saturday morning.

Grenada Police went to the scene on Plum Street a little after 3 a.m.

Ammus was found lying on the ground near a car unresponsive. The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said they are talking to residents in the area to determine what happened.  Anyone having information in connection with the case may contact the Grenada Police Department at 662-226-1211or 662-227- TIPS.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s