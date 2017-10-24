1 dead after Plum Street shooting in Grenada

GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) — A man died in a Grenada shooting over the weekend. Officers are still searching for his killer.

Police said someone shot 20-year-old Montez Ammus several times early Saturday morning.

Grenada Police went to the scene on Plum Street a little after 3 a.m.

Ammus was found lying on the ground near a car unresponsive. The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said they are talking to residents in the area to determine what happened. Anyone having information in connection with the case may contact the Grenada Police Department at 662-226-1211or 662-227- TIPS.