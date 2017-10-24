Belhaven Group Pushes to Maintain Crime Reduction

Jackson police are looking for three men accused of robbing a woman and shooting her friend early this morning. The shooting happened on poplar boulevard around 12:30 Tuesday morning.

Police say a woman was waiting on a friend when three men, dressed in dark clothes approached. They left with her purse and shot her friend in the leg.

The way one community is reacting has caught the attention of some leaders. Instead of living in fear, the neighborhood group is choosing to fight back.

Since that shooting several Belhaven groups have been in contact with the police and they’re hoping to see other communities do the same We talked with Logan Reed, President of the Belhaven Improvement Association.

“Belhaven in other neighborhoods around the city have been working hard to be proactive,” Reed said.

Just hours after that unexpected crime, the Belhaven Improvement Association started working with police on a detailed security plan. The organization is also working with other groups to make sure every resource available is utilized; all to increase security and safety for the neighborhood.

“I think a lot of the actions that you see here in the coming weeks, and months here will look reactive to this, Reed Said. “Belhaven and other neighborhoods around the city have been working hard to be proactive.”

That proactive approach is something police tell us they applaud.

“Obviously feet on the ground as I was important, but there’s not a single answer to crime. I think we all know that it’s a multifaceted approach,” Reed said,

Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance says the department is doing what it can to saturate neighborhoods throughout the city, and not just in the wake of this shooting.

“We have way too many shootings, “Chief Vance said. “We have to find a way to get into people’s hearts. That goes beyond the walls of the police department. All of our beats are filled. We’ll hire overtime; we’ll hire extra officers.”

The idea is to work with police to meet exact needs. It’s something leaders wants to see implemented in neighborhoods throughout the city.

Police say the numbers are proof that something is working.

“Actually precinct four is leading the city in crime reduction. they are right around 25-26% reduction,” Chief Vance said.

Leaders from the Belhaven Improvement Association are hoping to map out a successful plan, and share that blueprint with other neighborhoods.

“We teamed up with other neighborhoods,” Reed said. “We are talking to the city on a routine basis, and we are talking to them; asking how can we create a template for other neighborhoods to follow so that we can have an impact throughout the whole city.”