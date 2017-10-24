Family speaks about Canton robbery

Related Coverage 1 shot in head, 1 other injured in Canton armed robbery

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Canton family lives in fear after a robbery at their home.

WJTV 12 talked one of the victims who said he didn’t have a choice but to move his family.

Canton Police said two men were sitting outside their home on Otto Street when two people approached them.

One of the victims was shot, and the other one was hit in the back of the head with a gun. The men were robbed.

The victims speak Spanish. An interpreter was there as we talked to them about the scary encounter.

“They came close to him and hit him, hit him in the head with the gun a couple of times and kicked him in the body and the other one started checking his pocket.”

Officials said Hispanics are sometimes an easy target.

“Latinos are vulnerable particularly in places where they at industries like the poultry processing plant there in Canton,” Bill Chandler of the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance said.

Police said there is an assumption that sometimes the workers are carrying cash. Immigrants rights groups agree.

“People, they get paid to take the checks to cash them and then they have that money and often people, predators will know the pay-day, and they will wait for people, and they know where they go after the cash their checks, and they go after them. We have to be there for them to support them, and help them feel comfortable going to the police about these things,” Chandler said.

The victim’s wife and children were not at home when the robbery happened. Authorities are still investigating and looking for the suspects.