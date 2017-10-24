Groundbreaking ceremony held for new hotel in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the Homewood Suites.

Crews will soon begin constructing the hotel on North State Street in Fondren. Dozens gathered for the groundbreaking of the extended stay hotel.

The hotel is located not far from the local hospitals, giving patients and their families a close place to stay.

“When people come into town they don’t have a good option of a nice upscale hotel nearby where they can just commute back and forth,” said Chico Patel of the Heritage Hospitality Group. “Being an extended stay hotel, we contacted several hospitals, and there’s a huge demand.”

The hotel is also expected to help grow the local economy. Leaders said it could bring an estimate of at least $15 million.

“We want Jackson to be a model for the rest of the world,” said Mayor Chokwe Lumumba.

Once the hotel is complete, there will be at least 25 full-time jobs. The hotel is expected to be finished in 2019.