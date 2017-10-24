Jackson leaders change residency requirements for civil service workers

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — Jackson council members amend a residency ordinance that will allow civil service workers to live outside city limits.

The amendment allows police officers, firefighters, and at-will employees to live 20 miles outside of city limits.

Before, every person on the city payroll was required to live in Jackson.

Councilman Dekeither Stamps was against the decision. He was concerned about people working in Jackson, but spending their dollars somewhere else.

Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance said was more concerned about getting more officers on the streets to help more people.

“We don’t have enough officers,” said Vance. “I had to move nearly 30 people from headquarters and put them out on patrol. Patrolmen are the ones who come to your house when you call.”