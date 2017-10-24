Man shot, woman robbed overnight in Jackson

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting an armed robbery on Poplar Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

Police said a woman was in her car, waiting for her friend, when three male suspects in dark clothing, walked up to her car. We’re told they were armed with handguns, and they demanded money from the woman.

According to JPD, the woman’s friend was walking towards her car when one of the suspects shot him in the leg. The three suspects got away with the woman’s purse.

We’re told the male victim is in stable condition at the hospital, and the woman is not hurt.

If you know who is responsible, call the Jackson Police Department.