Mann Packing recalls some of its vegetable products

(WJTV) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the Mann Packing of Salinas is voluntarily recalling some of its minimally processed vegetable products.

The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA said.

THe company issued a recall in response to a single positive result found on one of the products during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

To date, public health officials said they have not reported any illnesses.The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the front of the packaging.

Consumers who have purchased any recalled products listed below are urged not to consume them, discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with further questions may contact Mann Packing on our 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.

“As an owner of this company and a mom, providing safe and healthy foods to our consumers and their families is always our top priority,” said Gina Nucci, Director of Corporate Marketing. “This voluntary recall is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers.”

Below is a list of the items recalled:

Country Distributed To Brand Product Description UPC Code Best If Used By Date Canada Compliments Cauliettes Chop, 14oz bags ‘068820132547 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Vegetable Platter, 24oz trays ‘055742534900 10/16/2017 Mann Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags ‘716519013072 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/17/2017 Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bags ‘716519036859 10/14/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags ‘716519013034 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags ‘716519010354 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags ‘716519013065 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags ‘716519020186 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags ‘716519013041 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags ‘716519020155 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray ‘716519020490 10/15/2017 Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags ‘716519000270 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray ‘716519036897 10/15/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray ‘716519036798 10/14/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Delight, 7.15 oz trays ‘716519036934 10/12/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Butternut Kale Risotto, 8.75 oz tray ‘716519036910 10/11/2017 10/12/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz trays ‘716519036903 10/11/2017 10/12/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/18/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray ‘716519036811 10/13/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz trays ‘716519036828 10/12/2017 10/13/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/17/2017 10/19/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays ‘716519036866 10/12/2017 10/13/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags ‘716519013119 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 10/17/2017 Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags ‘716519013089 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/17/2017 Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray ‘716519014079 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 54 oz tray ‘716519014055 10/15/2017 Mann’s Culinary Cuts Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags ‘716519069017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bags ‘716519036859 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags ‘716519014031 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray ‘716519020582 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz tray ‘716519020605 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Western Family Spicy Southwester Kale Kit, 22.8 OZ bags ‘062639352301 10/13/2017 Vegetable Medley, 2 LB bags 062639324810 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 West Coast Stir Fry Mix, 2 lb bags 062639324858 10/15/2017 Kale Salad Kit, 24 oz bags 062639345938 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Kale Caesar Kit, 14.8 OZ bags ‘062639352295 10/14/2017 Broccoli Slaw, 12 oz bags 062639324841 10/17/2017 USA Archer Farms Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags ‘085239343142 10/16/2017 Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12oz bags ‘085239341148 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 Broccoli Florets 12oz bags ‘085239319147 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Broccoli Medley 12oz Bags ‘085239339145 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 Brussels Sprouts, 12oz bags ‘085239301142 10/14/2017 Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9oz bags ‘085239193143 10/15/2017 Cauliflower Florets, 10oz bags ‘085239030141 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 HEB Broccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags 4122097508 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags 4122097503 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags 4122097505 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags 4122097512 10/16/2017 10/17/2017 Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags 4122065112 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags 4122017706 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags 4122009327 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags 4122032278 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags 4122097501 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 10/17/2017 Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags 4122083223 10/14/2017 10/17/2017 Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags 4122097504 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags 4122097506 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Little Salad Bar Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘041498216030 10/15/2017 Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags ‘041498216047 10/16/2017 Mann Mann’s Brussels Sprouts, 2LB bags ‘716519020308 10/12/2017 10/14/2017 Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags ‘716519011009 10/15/2017 10/17/2017 Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags ‘716519013072 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/17/2017 Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bags ‘716519036859 10/12/2017 10/13/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags ‘716519013058 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags ‘716519013034 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags ‘716519012174 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags ‘716519010163 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags ‘716519013010 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags ‘716519010354 10/12/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags ‘716519012181 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags ‘716519013065 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags ‘716519020186 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags ‘716519012150 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags ‘716519013041 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags ‘716519020155 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Fiest Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray ‘716519088728 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray ‘716519020490 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags ‘716519000270 10/16/2017 ‘716519000287 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray ‘716519036897 10/11/2017 10/12/2017 10/13/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray ‘716519036798 10/11/2017 10/12/2017 10/13/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray ‘716519036941 10/12/2017 10/13/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/17/2017 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 10/20/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Delight, 7.15 oz trays ‘716519036934 10/12/2017 10/14/2017 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Butternut Kale Risotto, 8.75 oz tray ‘716519036910 10/11/2017 10/12/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz trays ‘716519036903 10/11/2017 10/12/2017 10/16/2017 10/18/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray ‘716519036811 10/12/2017 10/13/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/17/2017 10/19/2017 10/20/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz trays ‘716519036828 10/12/2017 10/13/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/19/2017 Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays ‘716519036866 10/12/2017 10/13/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 ‘716519036958 10/18/2017 10/19/2017 Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags ‘716519013119 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 10/17/2017 Mann’s Power Blend, 20 oz bags ‘716519000416 10/17/2017 Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags ‘716519013089 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 10/17/2017 Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray ‘716519014079 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags ‘716519030113 10/18/2017 10/20/2017 Mann Culinary Cuts Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags ‘716519069017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bags ‘716519036859 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 Mann’s Family Favorites Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags ‘716519014031 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Mann’s Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray ‘716519020445 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray ‘716519020483 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays ‘716519014758 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray ‘716519020582 10/15/2017 Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags ‘716519020575 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Signature Farms Meat & Cheese Tray, 36 OZ trays ‘021130110964 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 4/28 OZ bags ‘021130984497 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 6/12 OZ bags 021130983407 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags 021130983391 10/15/2017 10/17/2017 Broccoli Stir Fry 28 OZ bags ‘021130984459 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Broccoli Florets 12 OZ bags ‘021130983407 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 Broccoli Stir Fry, 12 OZ bags 021130983322 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24 OZ. trays ‘021130299553 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24OZ (NS) trays ‘021130299553 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 54 OZ. trays 21130299560 10/16/2017 Vegetable Medley, 28 OZ bags ‘021130984466 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags 021130983322 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Veggie & Hummus Tray (NS), 16.5OZ trays ‘021130984282 10/14/2017 Veggie & Hummus Tray, 16.5 OZ trays ‘021130984282 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Trader Joe’s Kohlrabi Salad Blend, 10 OZ Bags ‘0058 6146 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Walmart Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘681131328852 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags ‘681131122344 10/14/2017 10/16/2017 Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘681131328845 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags ‘681131148207 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags ‘681131457460 10/13/2017 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags ‘681131091381 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Cauliflower 6/16 oz WM ‘681131122320 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Super Blend, 10oz bags ‘681131148368 10/13/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags ‘681131457378 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM ‘681131328791 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 USA (Foodservice) Cross Valley Farms Shaved Brussles Sprouts, 2 lb bags 10/14/2017 10/15/2017 Cauliflover Florets, 3 LB bags ‘ 10/12/2017 10/14/2017 Spiral Cut Kohlrabi, 2 LB bags ‘ 10/14/2017 10/17/2017 Superfood Slaw, 2 LB bags ‘ 10/13/2017 10/15/2017 10/16/2017 Mann Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags ‘ 10/16/2017 273 Julian Code 10/18/2017 275 Julian Code 10/19/2017 276 Julian Code Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 6/3 lb bags ‘ 10/16/2017 273 Julian Code 10/18/2017 275 Julian Code 10/19/2017 276 Julian Code Broccoli Cole Slaw, 4×3 lb bags ‘ 10/14/2017 271 Julian Code 10/16/2017 273 Julian Code Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 5/2 lb bags ‘ 10/14/2017 271 Julian Code 10/15/2017 272 Julian Code Cauliflower Florets, 2/3 LB PIZZA CUT, bags ‘ 10/19/2017 276 Julian Code Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags ‘716519030113 10/14/2017 271 Julian Code 10/16/2017 273 Julian Code 10/18/2017 275 Julian Code 10/19/2017 276 Julian Code Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags ‘716519020292 10/14/2017 271 Julian Code 10/16/2017 273 Julian Code Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS ‘ 10/13/2017 270 Julian Code 10/14/2017 271 Julian Code 10/15/2017 272 Julian Code 10/17/2017 274 Julian Code Sysco Natural Cauliflower Florets 2/3 LB MIN bags ‘ 10/19/2017 276 Julian Code Canada Mann Broccoli Cole Slaw 4×3 lb bags ‘ 10/14/2017 271 Julian Code (Foodservice) Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags ‘716519030113 10/16/2017 273 Julian Code 10/18/2017 275 Julian Code Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS ‘ 10/14/2017 271 Julian Code 10/17/2017 274 Julian Code