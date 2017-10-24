Mann Packing recalls some vegetable products

Mann Packing Recalls Minimally Processed Vegetable Products Because of Possible Health Risk
(WJTV) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Mann Packing of Salinas is voluntarily recalling some minimally processed vegetable products.
The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA said.
The company issued a recall in response to a single positive result found on one of the products during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
To date, public health officials said they have not reported any illnesses.The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the front of the packaging.
Consumers who have purchased any recalled products listed below are urged not to consume them, discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with further questions may contact Mann Packing on our 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.
“As an owner of this company and a mom, providing safe and healthy foods to our consumers and their families is always our top priority,” said Gina Nucci, Director of Corporate Marketing. “This voluntary recall is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers.”
Below is a list of the items recalled:
|Country Distributed To
|Brand
|Product Description
|UPC Code
|Best If Used By Date
|Canada
|Compliments
|Cauliettes Chop, 14oz bags
|‘068820132547
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Vegetable Platter, 24oz trays
|‘055742534900
|10/16/2017
|Mann
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013072
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bags
|‘716519036859
|10/14/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013034
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags
|‘716519010354
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013065
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020186
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013041
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020155
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray
|‘716519020490
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags
|‘716519000270
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray
|‘716519036897
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray
|‘716519036798
|10/14/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Delight, 7.15 oz trays
|‘716519036934
|10/12/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Butternut Kale Risotto, 8.75 oz tray
|‘716519036910
|10/11/2017
|10/12/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz trays
|‘716519036903
|10/11/2017
|10/12/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray
|‘716519036811
|10/13/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz trays
|‘716519036828
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays
|‘716519036866
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags
|‘716519013119
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013089
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray
|‘716519014079
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 54 oz tray
|‘716519014055
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags
|‘716519069017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bags
|‘716519036859
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags
|‘716519014031
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray
|‘716519020582
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz tray
|‘716519020605
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Western Family
|Spicy Southwester Kale Kit, 22.8 OZ bags
|‘062639352301
|10/13/2017
|
Vegetable Medley, 2 LB bags
|062639324810
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|West Coast Stir Fry Mix, 2 lb bags
|062639324858
|10/15/2017
|Kale Salad Kit, 24 oz bags
|062639345938
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Kale Caesar Kit, 14.8 OZ bags
|‘062639352295
|10/14/2017
|Broccoli Slaw, 12 oz bags
|062639324841
|10/17/2017
|USA
|Archer Farms
|Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags
|‘085239343142
|10/16/2017
|Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12oz bags
|‘085239341148
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Broccoli Florets 12oz bags
|‘085239319147
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Broccoli Medley 12oz Bags
|‘085239339145
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Brussels Sprouts, 12oz bags
|‘085239301142
|10/14/2017
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9oz bags
|‘085239193143
|10/15/2017
|Cauliflower Florets, 10oz bags
|‘085239030141
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|HEB
|Broccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags
|4122097508
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags
|4122097503
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags
|4122097505
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags
|4122097512
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags
|4122065112
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags
|4122017706
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags
|4122009327
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags
|4122032278
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags
|4122097501
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags
|4122083223
|10/14/2017
|10/17/2017
|Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags
|4122097504
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags
|4122097506
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Little Salad Bar
|Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags
|‘041498216030
|10/15/2017
|Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags
|‘041498216047
|10/16/2017
|Mann
|Mann’s Brussels Sprouts, 2LB bags
|‘716519020308
|10/12/2017
|10/14/2017
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags
|‘716519011009
|10/15/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013072
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bags
|‘716519036859
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013058
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013034
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags
|‘716519012174
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags
|‘716519010163
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013010
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags
|‘716519010354
|10/12/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags
|‘716519012181
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013065
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020186
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags
|‘716519012150
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013041
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020155
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Fiest Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray
|‘716519088728
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray
|‘716519020490
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags
|‘716519000270
|10/16/2017
|‘716519000287
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray
|‘716519036897
|10/11/2017
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray
|‘716519036798
|10/11/2017
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray
|‘716519036941
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|10/20/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Delight, 7.15 oz trays
|‘716519036934
|10/12/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Butternut Kale Risotto, 8.75 oz tray
|‘716519036910
|10/11/2017
|10/12/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz trays
|‘716519036903
|10/11/2017
|10/12/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray
|‘716519036811
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|10/19/2017
|10/20/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz trays
|‘716519036828
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays
|‘716519036866
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|‘716519036958
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags
|‘716519013119
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Power Blend, 20 oz bags
|‘716519000416
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013089
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray
|‘716519014079
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
|‘716519030113
|10/18/2017
|10/20/2017
|Mann Culinary Cuts
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags
|‘716519069017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bags
|‘716519036859
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags
|‘716519014031
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray
|‘716519020445
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray
|‘716519020483
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays
|‘716519014758
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray
|‘716519020582
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags
|‘716519020575
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Signature Farms
|Meat & Cheese Tray, 36 OZ trays
|‘021130110964
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 4/28 OZ bags
|‘021130984497
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 6/12 OZ bags
|021130983407
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags
|021130983391
|10/15/2017
|10/17/2017
|Broccoli Stir Fry 28 OZ bags
|‘021130984459
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Broccoli Florets 12 OZ bags
|‘021130983407
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Broccoli Stir Fry, 12 OZ bags
|021130983322
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24 OZ. trays
|‘021130299553
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24OZ (NS) trays
|‘021130299553
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 54 OZ. trays
|21130299560
|10/16/2017
|Vegetable Medley, 28 OZ bags
|‘021130984466
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags
|021130983322
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Veggie & Hummus Tray (NS), 16.5OZ trays
|‘021130984282
|10/14/2017
|Veggie & Hummus Tray, 16.5 OZ trays
|‘021130984282
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Trader Joe’s
|Kohlrabi Salad Blend, 10 OZ Bags
|‘0058 6146
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Walmart
|Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags
|‘681131328852
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags
|‘681131122344
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags
|‘681131328845
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags
|‘681131148207
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags
|‘681131457460
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags
|‘681131091381
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Cauliflower 6/16 oz WM
|‘681131122320
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Super Blend, 10oz bags
|‘681131148368
|10/13/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags
|‘681131457378
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM
|‘681131328791
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|USA (Foodservice)
|Cross Valley Farms
|Shaved Brussles Sprouts, 2 lb bags
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Cauliflover Florets, 3 LB bags
|‘
|10/12/2017
|10/14/2017
|Spiral Cut Kohlrabi, 2 LB bags
|‘
|10/14/2017
|10/17/2017
|Superfood Slaw, 2 LB bags
|‘
|10/13/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
|‘
|10/16/2017
273 Julian Code
|10/18/2017
275 Julian Code
|10/19/2017
276 Julian Code
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 6/3 lb bags
|‘
|10/16/2017
273 Julian Code
|10/18/2017
275 Julian Code
|10/19/2017
276 Julian Code
|Broccoli Cole Slaw, 4×3 lb bags
|‘
|10/14/2017
271 Julian Code
|10/16/2017
273 Julian Code
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 5/2 lb bags
|‘
|10/14/2017
271 Julian Code
|10/15/2017
272 Julian Code
|Cauliflower Florets, 2/3 LB PIZZA CUT, bags
|‘
|10/19/2017
276 Julian Code
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
|‘716519030113
|10/14/2017
271 Julian Code
|10/16/2017
273 Julian Code
|10/18/2017
275 Julian Code
|10/19/2017
276 Julian Code
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags
|‘716519020292
|10/14/2017
271 Julian Code
|10/16/2017
273 Julian Code
|Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS
|‘
|10/13/2017
270 Julian Code
|10/14/2017
271 Julian Code
|10/15/2017
272 Julian Code
|10/17/2017
274 Julian Code
|Sysco Natural
|Cauliflower Florets 2/3 LB MIN bags
|‘
|10/19/2017
276 Julian Code
|Canada
|Mann
|Broccoli Cole Slaw 4×3 lb bags
|‘
|10/14/2017
271 Julian Code
|(Foodservice)
|Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
|‘716519030113
|10/16/2017
273 Julian Code
|10/18/2017
275 Julian Code
|Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS
|‘
|10/14/2017
271 Julian Code
|10/17/2017
274 Julian Code