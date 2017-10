YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Mississippi Department of Transportation highway worker was injured in a crash early Tuesday morning.

According to MDOT, the District 3 worker was in a truck on Highway 3 near the Yazoo-Warren County line. He was driving a follow vehicle for a spraying operation.

Authorities said an 18-wheeler log truck hit his vehicle from behind.

The employee was taken to the hospital.