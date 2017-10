RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland Police said a gas line was hit at the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community.

Officials said Atmos Energy is on the scene. They are working to fix the leak.

Authorities said residents nearby were asked to leave until the repair is complete. They said there was no major evacuation.

WJTV 12 has a crew headed to the area. We will provide updates as they become available.