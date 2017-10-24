Seniors fly in WWII era biplane

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — Some residents at the Riggs Manor Retirement Community and Wesley Manor Retirement Community got the chance to soar the sky in a World War II era biplane.

The six seniors went up the air in a 1942 Boeing Stearman. They said the airplane was used to train military aviators in the 1940s.

Each participant will take a 15 to 20 minute flight.

The flights are courtesy of Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, which is a non-profit organization founded by Darryl Fisher in 2011 to honor U.S. military veterans living in long-term care facilities.